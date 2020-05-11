It’s useless to fight FIFA

“Come on and support the Normalisation Committee, it happened to us also and now we are better off.”

This has been the advice of Clinton Urling, former chairman of the 2014 FIFA Normalisation Committee appointed in Guyana, to the ousted T&T Football Association (TTFA) executive being led by William Wallace.

Urling sought to clear the air on whether it was the world governing body for the sport of football, FIFA, which puts out the funding in the case of a normalisation committee scenario to clear the debt of the TTFA, or if it was incumbent of the normalisation committee to come up with innovative ideas, as well as source funding.