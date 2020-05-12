Civil Defence Commission issues flood warning

A flood warning has been issued for flood-prone areas over the next few hours, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said yesterday.

It said that according to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Service weather forecast model, rainfall accumulation was expected to be between 10.0 mm and 40.0 mm into last evening. Pomeroon-Supenaam – Regions 2 and Essequibo Islands-West Demerara – Region 3 were be the most affected while all other areas will experience cloudy skies with brief showers.

The Hydromet Service said that frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected on May 12, 13, and 14, 2020. Rainfall is expected to range from 30.0mm to 70.0mm. Due to the prolonged rainy period, flood-prone areas are expected to experience floods while hilly areas may experience landslides.