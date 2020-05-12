GECOM acknowledges that complaint was filed against Mingo declaration

Executive Member of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Anil Nandlall has released a letter he wrote to Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, formally complaining about the results declared for Region Four by Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.

The letter was released after spokeswoman of the election body Yolanda Ward had initially told the press that no official complaint had been filed against Mingo’s declaration.

Ward, however, later clarified on Sunday night that complaints against the method used by Mingo to tabulate the ballots in order to arrive at a declaration of results were officially filed with the Commission.