Rupununi’s Deep South villages fear harder rainy season with COVID restrictions

Now that the rainy season has started, many persons living in the Deep South area in the Rupununi are wondering how they are going to adhere to the many restrictions outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and their respective village councils to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For communities in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, which comprise Karaudarnau, Aishal-ton, Achawib, Parabara, Maruranau, Awarwanau and Shea, transporting food and fuel supplies to their respective communities from Lethem is becoming more and more difficult now that the rain has begun.

In order to access these communities, persons have no choice but to cross the Rupununi River and although two bridges currently tower over it, during the rainy season, the river overflows for miles, making it impossible for vehicles to cross, which results in persons being stranded close to the river for hours if not days.