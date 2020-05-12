GPSU disturbed by lack of action on low pay, poor conditions for nurses

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) with full admiration and total recognition of the importance of the essential service nurses provide, stands solidly behind the Nurses of Guyana on this auspicious occasion of International Nurses’ Day. Traditionally and today we celebrate with these wonderful workers our appreciation of and value for their service in providing quality health care for mankind. However, we would be remiss if this year we did not call attention to the fact that, they are being overwhelmed by the demands for their service because of the Coronavirus pandemic. They are on the front-line, at great risk, making enormous sacrifices, some falling victims in the fight to save lives.

The theme for International Nurses’ Day this year: “A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health” coincides with the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale born on the 12th of May 1820. Throughout the world everyone is encouraged to “shine a light” bringing recognition to Nightingale’s contributions and enlightenment to the profession. But also to shine a light for nurses all across the world in recognition of the tremendous burden they bear and effort they are making amidst this COVID-19 pandemic. The unexpected spread of the coronavirus and the unavoidable demands and challenges facing these professionals are unique and they have to endeavour to provide requested services in an environment that is saturated with uncertainty and the awareness of the non-existence of any cure and the unavailability and limitations of any effective drug therapies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) must be complimented for dedicating this year as the International year for Nurse and midwife and for the steps taken to promote and raise the status and profile of nurses and midwives and to bring attention worldwide, to the enormous shortages that exist and the need for approximately 9 million of these professionals if it is to achieve universal health care coverage by 2030. Nursing must be seen and treated as a profession. As articulated by Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO:

“Nurses… are not the Doctors’ assistants…they are health professionals in their own right, with specific skills and training that enables them to perform a wide variety of roles”.

Here the question must be asked; why is it that nurses are so inadequately remunerated while so much is expected of them? The GPSU has repeatedly expressed its concern to the authorities in Guyana with respect to the inadequate treatment of nurses for example defects of the work environment, compromised protection in the discharge of their functions, grossly inadequate remuneration and other undesirable conditions of work. Notwithstanding these representations which requires urgent attention, the union’s leadership is very disturbed and members are agitated and disappointed by the lack of an appropriate response and the violations that occur by not treating this representation in accordance with legitimate existing agreements. The GPSU is in the process of completing a strategic plan which would demand from the authorities immediate responses or activation of appropriate action to demand respect and obtain long overdue resounding results.

To the Nurses of Guyana and the rest of the world, thank you for your dedicated and quality service; thank you for your commitment, your bravery in this deadly prevailing international environment and your resolute patience. You all deserve our greatest and sincere appreciation and respect. The service you provide in saving lives, keeping the hospitals and health care centres open, the comfort given to patients and reassurances to their families are all priceless.

Yours faithfully,

Patrick Yarde

President, GPSU