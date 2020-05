Seven of Guyana’s ten administrative regions have now recorded positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Region Seven is the newest region to report a positive case of COVID-19, joining Regions One, Three, Four, Six, Nine and Ten.

During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update yesterday, it was revealed that there are now four new cases in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 113, after 56 more tests were done. In total 986 persons have been tested.