Man with COVID-19 held in Brazil after fleeing Lethem isolation facility

A man who tested positive in Lethem for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was yesterday caught in Brazil after he escaped from an isolation facility and crossed the border, raising concerns about the dangers of continued illegal travelling between the two countries despite the closure of the Guyana/Brazil border.

The patient has been identified as Hamlett Da Silva by Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine Carl Parker, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the decision to reveal the patient’s name is due to the fact that officials do not know how many persons have been exposed to him during the time he was not hospitalised.

Regional Health Officer Dr. Naail Uthman confirmed that a team from the hospital is doing everything it can to contact the persons who had been in contact with Da Silva before he was diagnosed with the respiratory disease which has claimed 10 lives here and sickened dozens of others.