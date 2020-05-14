Irregularities occurred in count not elections system

Barbados Ambassador Noel Lynch yesterday told the Permanent Council of the OAS that irregularities in the March 2nd general elections occurred in the count of votes and not in the system and he vowed that CARICOM will see the ongoing recount through to a credible conclusion as it will not abide the erosion of democracy in the community.

Lynch spoke on behalf of CARICOM at the Organisation of American States (OAS) Permanent Council meeting on Guyana’s elections after the head of the OAS observer mission, Bruce Golding had detailed how the election results had been fiddled in favour of the incumbent APNU+AFC.

The Ambassador’s citing of irregularities only in the count is significant as in the week-old recount underway, APNU+AFC agents have sought to impugn the voting process on March 2nd.