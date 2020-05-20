Eight members of presidential guard unit test positive for Covid-19

As result of the presence of Covid-19 in Guyana, the Presidential Guard Unit in conformity with the guidelines given by the Ministry of Public Health conducted random testing on ranks within the department.

Eight ranks of the uniformed section tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the police said in a statement. The ranks are currently convalescing in quarantine, the police added. This development would mean that the authorities would have to do a lot of contact tracing with the relatives and friends of those who tested positive.