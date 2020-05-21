Guyana Goldfields terminates over 160 workers

Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) on Tuesday terminated the services of over 160 employees and plans to continue to reduce its approximately 530-member workforce over the next few days as it prepares for a takeover by Canadian silver miner Silvercorp.

“It was a sad day yesterday because about 160 persons received their termination letters and at a time like this with COVID-19, it is even sadder,” a source told the Stabroek News.

Last week, this newspaper reported that the company had informed the employees of the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) that a significant number will be made redundant since the size of the workforce will be reduced over the next month to facilitate a transition from open pit to underground mining.