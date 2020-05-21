Twenty-six more persons tested for COVID-19, no new cases

Twenty-six more persons were tested for COVID-19 yesterday and of that number, no new case of the virus was recorded.

The numbers were disclosed yesterday during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update by Dr Ertenisa Hamilton, who stated that as of yesterday no new case was recorded even as the number of persons tested increased by 26,taking it to 1,295.

She said that so far, 47 persons have recovered while there are 68 persons in institutional isolation who account for the number of active cases at the time.