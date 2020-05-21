West Demerara Hospital experiencing intermittent water shortages

The nursing supervisory department at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) has confirmed that the hospital is indeed experiencing intermittent water shortages after a complaint was made to this newspaper.

One of the nurses at the hospital explained that while water shortage is an issue, they do not run out of water on a daily basis. “….we have water issues at various times because we don’t have a pump attendant. The water would be pumped into a storage tank but sometimes it would finish by nine”, she explained. The water in the tank is distributed to the different wards and the tank is sometimes empty early in the mornings, she added.

However it was not disclosed what patients do when this happens and this newspaper was asked to forward any further questions to the deputy superintendent who could not be reached at the time.