Barbados: 24-hour curfew still on, says AG

(Barbados Nation) Barbados is still under a 24-hour national curfew.

That was made clear by Attorney General Dale Marshall, who said the intention is to keep as many Barbadians at home while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat, even as Government has partially reopened some businesses and individuals are allowed in public at various times during the day.

The country’s chief legal advisor made this clear as he responded to queries into what led the Royal Barbados Police Force to make numerous arrests recently which saw some individuals being charged with breaching curfew, though they had been in public outside of the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. period.In one instance, people from Bawdens, St Andrew were charged while being out after noon, and in another, numerous people attending a nightclub before 8 p.m. were apprehended by police.

Marshall told the DAILY NATION the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was a regulation within the national shutdown which allowed essential service workers to facilitate movement, but the overarching aim was for Barbadians to stay in their residences as much as possible until the curfew was lifted.