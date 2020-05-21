Eighteen family members stranded in Aruba

Dear Editor,

I’m writing on behalf of 18 family members who have been stranded in Aruba waiting for an opportunity to return home. What was originally a two-week family union has turned out to be 3-month stay.

We are short of a lot of amenities such as prescription drugs which are necessities for our daily basic lives and are not easily accessible since we are not Aruban residents. We are also almost out of money.

We have written to various ministries and even tried calling but have received no positive feedback as yet and it’s confusing and frustrating with Guyana’s borders being closed and no definite date for reopening.

The situation is now critical and we are desperately asking the COVID-19 National Task Force to allow us to return home as soon as possible.

We are all citizens of Guyana and several of us have jobs to return to.

Yours faithfully,

Sheik Omar