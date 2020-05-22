‘I Cultivate’ – former media worker now pursuing fruit and vegetable home delivery

When, late in March, the authorities ordered the closure or curtailment of a range of business houses including vending in and around Bourda Market, Cordel Jones, a young one-time journalist, farmer and Bourda Market vegetable vendor, spotted an opportunity to sustain his own business which he thought he could exploit.

His line of reasoning was that the confines which the municipality had placed on trading in and around the municipal markets were unlikely to curtail the consumer demand for fruit and vegetables. If he could devise a system by which he could deliver those items directly to consumers he could get around the constraints placed on conventional vending in the market.

Setting aside what he saw as the creation of a service that could go some way towards ‘getting around’ social distancing, the creation of a home delivery service could even survive and grow beyond the current coronavirus regime and even help change the way people purchase some of their essentials. Most importantly, he reasoned, it could help build his own business which he had christened “I Cultivate”