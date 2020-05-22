How to survive under electoral thievery Hamilton Green on Independence Day

-The PNC and the USA

Guess what friends. I managed to attract robust criticism from anti-PNC folks for referring still to my mantra before last March 02.

That His Excellency’s outfit would have triumphed by any means necessary. He himself had declared, at the E.B.Dem Housing Project that “I en leffing fuh juss now.” So are “any means” present to ensure His Excellency’s continuity?

You-all can still decide. But just this past Sunday, across from the long count, his Excellency was brimming with quiet confidence. He re-asserted that he would abide by whatever his GECOM foursome and his Officer’s Secretariat “declared.” Whenever.