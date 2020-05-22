Region Nine’s indigenous communities and miners clashing over stepped up COVID-19 restrictions

The imposition of more stringent measures by indigenous leaders in their respective communities since the first case of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed in Region Nine has resulted in conflict between village leaders and the Rupununi Miners Association.

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region Carl Parker explained that persons need to pass through a number of indigenous communities in order to access mining lands in the Deep South Rupununi. He noted that since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Guyana, many indigenous leaders had taken the initiative to impose a number of restrictions on their respective communities. He said that particularly in the South Rupununi area, leaders have erected gates and checkpoints at the entrances of their communities to control traffic in the villages.