Two new COVID-19 cases recorded -Ministry concerned over spread in regions One and Seven

Guyana has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127 while the Health Ministry has voiced concern about the spread of the virus in regions One and Seven.

In its COVID-19 update yesterday, the ministry said another 31 persons were tested for the virus, moving the number of persons tested so far in Guyana to a total of 1,329.

Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services, stated that 57 persons have now recovered from the virus, representing an increase of 10, while there are 60 persons in institutional isolation who account for the number of active cases to date. She revealed that there are still three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, while the number of deaths remain at 10.