Trinidad: Former PNM minister’s brother to run for UNC

(Trinidad Guardian) Ahloy Hunt, brother of People’s National Movement (PNM) former minister of sport and youth affairs Gary Hunt has been selected by the United National Congress (UNC) to contest the St Joseph seat.

Hunt has a tough battle ahead of him as the seat has been won in two elections by PNM’s Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

Deyalsingh first won the seat in November 2013 after the People’s Partnership was forced to call a by-election when former justice minister Herbert Volney demitted office.

The UNC had then fielded television host Ian Alleyne for that seat and lawyer On Lalla contested under the Independent Liberal Party umbrella. Deyalsingh beat both men.

In 2015, in the general election, Deyalsingh was challenged by former trade minister Vasant Bharath.

Bharath failed to topple Deyalsingh and the PNM retained St Joseph.

Hunt, a lieutenant colonel, is now on the security team at the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU).

According to his bio, Hunt has over 30 years’ experience in security at the highest levels in both national security and the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR).

His also helped develop the operation divisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Special Anti-crime Unit (SAUTT), Strategic Services Agency (SSA), completed the redesign and construction of the National Operation Centre (NOC) command center and reconstituted the Second Infantry Battalion of (TTR).