Dear Editor,

I wanted to respond, belatedly, to Ms. Thompson’s experiences whilst “shopping black”. Her experiences of being ignored, as almost invisible, is my whole shopping experience in Guyana. My worst experiences have been at big establishments that are neither Guyanese nor Indian Guyanese. At both establishments I am often subjected to that treatment by fellow Guyanese of all ethnicities. I always attributed it to the fact that I don’t look important or rich.

I usually complain immediately on the spot to the supervisor if possible or ask to speak to the supervisor on the phone. I have never gotten an apology or any satisfaction at that level and just accept it as a lack of customer service in Guyana. I did stop shopping at one of these places for a while, but necessity required that I break that self-pact. I had issues with two supermarkets, and I complained to them directly by phone and email. They both apologized and addressed the matters immediately. Now when I go to one of them they literally fawn over me, which is uncomfortable and not the objective of registering my grievance. I had an experience at a restaurant and wrote them an email and the response and apology were swift, less than a day.

It is inexplicable to me that someone gifted with the pen could not have written to the company directly articulating her feelings, which are valid despite if they were racially motivated or not. I do not think any evidence was provided that the actions were racially motivated. I would be very interested to know where I can find shopping experiences in Guyana where I am actually acknowledged. I don’t care for the ethnicity of the stores; I just want to be acknowledged! I often joke with them and say my father was obviously a glassmaker as they can see clearly through me to others.

We have a customer service problem in Guyana, period. The consumers’ bodies both governmental and non-governmental need to step up their services in both the areas of the service provider’s customer service and how consumers can effectively complain.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)