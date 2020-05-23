Concerned Guyanese petition Canadian gov’t to back free, fair outcome of March 2 polls

The Canadian chapter of the Association of Concerned Guyanese (ACG), is requesting the assistance of the Canadian government to continue to support a free, fair and transparent outcome of the March 2 elections in Guyana.

According to an ACG press release issued on Monday, the group has petitioned the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, seeking the support of the Government of Canada for a free, fair and transparent outcome of the March 2, 2020 elections in Guyana, and for the establishment of a government based on the democratic outcomes of those elections.

The petition, which was signed by more than 1,500 citizens Canadians and friends of Guyana, expressed the Association’s sincere gratitude to the Government of Canada, particularly Canada’s High Com-missioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee, for actively supporting the “protection of democracy” in Guyana following national and regional elections on March 2.