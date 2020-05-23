Man stabbed to death at Mabaruma

Police are investigating an alleged murder in Region One, where a man was stabbed to death by his common-law wife on Friday afternoon.

Dead is 49-year-old Colin Campbell, who was reportedly stabbed to death by the woman at a former disco known as the “Golden Hole” at Mabaruma, North West District.

A source in the region told Stabroek News that the fatal altercation occurred around 5.30pm at the location, where Campbell and his wife operated a business. The man is said to have been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect was taken into custody by police.