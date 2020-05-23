No more active cases of COVID-19 in T&T

(Trinidad Guardian) As of Thursday, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the country. However, while it is a major milestone in the country’s history, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh once again reiterated that the journey’s not yet over.

“I am very happy that last patient was able to go home. It’s a happy day for her, she’s back with her family. It’s a happy day for me. However, it’s not the end of the journey. This is just one milestone in a very long journey,” Minister Deyalsingh cautioned in a telephone interview with Guardian Media.

“We are still very concerned with the opening up of the economy as we are doing it, even though we are doing it gradually. We expect that as people move, the virus that is hidden all along is going to move,” he said.

The Minister and Chief Medical Officer have frequently cautioned the public not to get complacent as the country takes steps to reopen the economy in fears of a second wave of the virus emerging. Minister Deyalsingh also previously said he fared any second wave of the infection could cripple the country’s healthcare system.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health’s 10 pm COVID-19 update confirmed that the last patient undergoing treatment for the virus in T&T was discharged from the Caura hospital.

The last confirmed case of the virus was recorded on April 26.

As of 4 pm yesterday, the country’s figures stood at 116 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and now- 108 recovered. The ministry has also submitted 2,866 samples for testing at the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI.