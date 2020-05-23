Trinidad soca artiste charged with sexual offences

(Trinidad Guardian) Soca artiste Kimba Sorzano was granted $85,000 bail after he appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate today (Friday) charged with two sexual offences.

The soca artiste was not called upon to plead to the indictable charges of attempted rape and grievous sexual assault during his virtual court appearance.

Sorzano was arrested and charged by WPC Walker following a report made by the victim. It is alleged that the crimes were committed in Point Fortin in February.

Sorzano, who was arrested earlier this week, was represented by attorney Kelston Pope. The court prosecutor was Sgt Manoolal.

Following a bail application by Pope, Senior Magistrate Alicia Chankar granted Sorzano bail but imposed several conditions.

The soca artiste was ordered to surrender his passport; report twice a week at the Arima Police Station; stay 100 meters from the victim; and have no contact with her.

The court matter was adjourned to June 19.

His attorney said: “My client maintains his innocence, he will trust the process and speak freely after his vindication on the charges brought against him. These matters are now before the court and the rule of sub judice will be observed. We will make no futher comment at this time.”