These unsubstantiated objections cannot receive further attention by GECOM

Dear Editor,

Certain elements involved in the ongoing Recount being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre continue to make unsubstantiated declarations in an attempt to frustrate and delay the process. The March 02, 2020 elections were completed within GECOM’s systematic procedural and regulatory guidelines design-ed to guarantee a fair, transparent electoral process which ensures that among other things, persons do not vote more than once, and ‘deceased persons’ and other fictitious individuals cannot vote. This systematic procedure was collectively managed by GECOM staff at all polling stations on elections day, and the election process was completed without all of the ongoing objections.

While procedures may occasionally fail, in light of the systems in place to prevent such failures, any claims and objections now must be substantiated by evidence to this effect. It is therefore disingenuous of individuals to make unsubstantiated claims. All unsubstantiated objections are thus without merit, and cannot receive further attention by GECOM. Complicit individuals are reminded that it is a chargeable offence to utter false declarations and statements under GECOM guidelines, this being punishable by incarceration of six months for persons who are not election officers.

Yours faithfully,

Craig Sylvester