Mahadeo, Adonis out of 2020 CrossFit Games

The nation’s fittest duo, Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis will now have to set their sights on the 2021 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Due to current limitations on social gatherings and professional sport in particular, the field of athletes in attendance for this year’s event has been reduced, affecting the pair which made their debuts last year in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

The CrossFit Games announced that National Champions like Mahadeo and Adonis will not have their chance to compete at the 2020 Games.

According to the Games’ website, the top 20 men and 20 women worldwide along with the athletes from Sanctionals will receive invites to the annual fixture which kicks off on July 7 in Aromas, California, USA.

If an athlete declines their invite, the invite passes to the next athlete.

There will not be a team competition at the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games.

SANCTIONALS

The ten Sanctionals that were able to host in-person competitions this season will be invited to send their champions to this year’s CrossFit Games.

Sanctionals invites are affected by placement in the Open. If a Sanctionals champion has already qualified through the Open, the invite passes to the next athlete. This process will hold true for this reduced field. For this reason, some invites that were extended before the government lockdowns may pass back to the original invitee.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

Last year, CrossFit Headquarters expanded the field of athletes in attendance at the Games to include the fittest athlete in every eligible country. In light of current constraints, it will not be possible to host the previously invited 239 national champions in Aromas. The national champion race will reset in 2021 with invites extended to champions who earn top placement in the upcoming CrossFit Open.

2021

The changes above have been made in consideration of the current challenges globally. The CrossFit Games will reset for the 2021 season with the intent of returning to crowning national champions and including teams, age group athletes, and a deep field of individuals competing for the title of Fittest on Earth.