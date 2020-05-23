Chinese-style Hot Dog Buns

Last week, for the first time ever, I ate a hot dog with the bread-bun that accompanied it and I liked it. I kid you not. Let me explain.

I start by apologizing for repeating myself, particularly if you have been reading me for a while. You know that I do not really like bread and only eat it occasionally, when my mind calls for it. However, I love to make all things bread related and I usually share with my friends and taste testers. Now, whenever I go out and buy a hotdog, I generally remove the ‘dog’, the sausage, from the bun along with the toppings and set the bread aside. I eat the sausage with the toppings and nibble at a few pieces of the bread roll, the majority of it discarded. Too much bread for me. The same sort of thing happens with a hamburger. I usually deconstruct the burger when it arrives, removing the meat patty, as well as the toppings and setting aside the bread bun. I tuck into the meat along with the toppings and accompanying sides – fries, coleslaw or salad. The bread bun is often left untouched or a little piece of it ais eaten. Again, not a fan of the bread. You understand now, why this is progress for me right – eating a hotdog with its bun?