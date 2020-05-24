Counselling urged for Region 10 families affected by COVID-19 stigma

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten is calling on the Ministry of Social Protection to provide counselling for families affected by COVID-19 stigma.

In a telephone interview, RDC Information Officer Rawle Nelson said that the RDC has written letters to the Ministry of Social Protection to get counselling for families who have complained about being stigmatised for having been tested for COVID-19. However, these letters have been unanswered.

Recently, a Block 22, Wismar, Linden hairdresser told this newspaper that she and her family were being shunned by their neighbours. After her story was published, she said, the treatment meted out to them worsened. “It get worse. Even though it was in the papers the people still think we got the virus and now they vex because they now talking more than ever,” the mother of four said, while adding that she has been trying to remain “calm” because she has to set an example for her children.