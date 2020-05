Guyana’s CrossFit stars, Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis expressed disappointment at being unable to compete at the Reebok CrossFit Games, but the pair is prepared to take all the steps necessary to return to the event next year.

The CrossFit Games recently announced that National Champions will not be able to compete in this year’s Games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as their qualification spots have been rescinded.

Though disappointed, the pair is optimistic of the future.