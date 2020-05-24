Coming soon: A new gym experience

In many countries, gyms, and fitness centres are cautiously beginning to reopen. Many gyms have indicated that they will only operate at 30 percent capacity at any given time. This means that only a third of the people the gym can optimally cater to will be allowed in. For this to work, gym members will have to make appointments so as to ensure their places when they go. Going to the gym will be a different experience.

Furthermore, many gyms have stated that they will not open certain sections. Saunas, and pools in some cases, will remain closed and to limit person-to-person contact, some classes like yoga and aerobics will not be offered as yet.

Some gyms have said that they will take the temperature of all staff and all members before they are allowed in. Staff at some gyms will be required to wear masks and gloves. Members will be required to wear gloves. There will also be rotation of shared equipment so that staff members have ample time to properly sanitize same.