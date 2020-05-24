Guyanese animator spotlights brain drain in YouTube series

A Guyanese Ohio University graduate is using animation to bring awareness to the social issues surrounding brain drain in an effort to encourage people to stay and return to assist in building their home country.

‘Tings Brown’ is an animated series created by Neketa Forde, 29, who migrated for educational purposes with the intent of coming back to help her county.

In an interview with Stabroek Weekend, Forde explained that the series was created to highlight and identify various factors that have and will continue to influence persons to leave their homeland. “The aim of the piece is to inform the Guyanese public [about the] social inequalities [that] may shove their citizens out of the country into a more developed one,” she explained.