Banks DIH Group’s unaudited profit before tax rises 16.7%

The Banks DIH Group registered an unaudited profit before taxation of $3.48b for the six-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to $2.98b in the preceding corresponding period, a rise of 16.7%.

In the group’s interim financial statements published in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Chairman Clifford Reis cautioned about the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 elections issues.

Revenue generated by the Banks DIH company was $16.21b for the half-year compared to $15.11b in 2019, an increase of 7.3%.