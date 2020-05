GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj this evening said that 82 ballot boxes were recounted today from the March 2nd general elections.

In a post on his Facebook page he said: “To achieve this, it was a battle against sabotage.

“It is now pellucid that there are forces within GECOM that will stop at nothing to derail this process”.

The tally takes the number of boxes recounted to 1,206 – more than half of the 2,339.