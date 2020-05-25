Six days to count, GECOM still below 50% -only 75 boxes processed yesterday

With six counting days left in its original 25-day schedule, GECOM has recounted only 48% of the ballot boxes from the March 2nd general elections prompting deepening concerns about what it will do to expedite the process.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has maintained a stony silence on the timeframe and whether more work stations will be added to the 12 already in place. Yesterday, 75 ballot boxes were recounted, bringing the total processed so far to 1,124 out of 2,339. On Saturday, 85 ballot boxes were recounted.

The ballots are being recounted after controversy sprung up over a fraudulent spreadsheet created for District Four.