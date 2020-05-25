Suspect in mechanic’s murder held after four years on the run

Law enforcement officers on the Corentyne yesterday apprehended a murder suspect who had been on the run for almost four years.

The suspect had escaped from the La Grange Police Station in July 2016.

Police Commander of Region Six, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus last night told Stabroek News that ranks in the division acting on intelligence arrested the suspect, Anthony Jhagroo, 24, a labourer of lot 494 Belle West, West Bank Demerara.

At the time of the arrest, Jhagroo was living in Bound Yard, Port Mourant with his wife and child and operated as a barber, Brutus said.