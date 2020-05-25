UG says not demanding tuition from students at this time

The Transitional Management Committee (TMC) of the University of Guyana today said that UG is not demanding tuition fees from students at this time.

In a statement, the TMC said that due to various queries in the last week, a blanket note was sent by the Registry Division via UG’s internal Students Records Management Systems (SRMS) on May 22, 2020 in reply to those queries, explaining what new online procedures are now in place to enable payments during this period.

UG said that it should be noted that persons still need such documents as transcripts, letters and so on. In addition, some students are paying fees … However, for those who are experiencing difficulty, UG said that all deadlines have been relaxed thus far.

“The note from the Registry mentioned no deadline and should not be read as a demand for payment of fees”, UG added.

It added that students should refer to the University’s HRMIS, SRMS and official website for further updates and all official notifications.