Woman dies after struck down at De Kinderen

Two women died over the weekend after being involved in vehicular accidents on the West Coast of Demerara and East Coast of Demerara.

One of the women has been identified at Ekene Rogers while the other remains unidentified.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that Rogers was struck down on Saturday around 1 pm by a driver who was allegedly driving under the influence on the De Kinderen Public Road.

The woman was reportedly waiting for a mini-bus when she was struck down by a motor car. A police source said the woman was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. She reportedly succumbed as she was en route to the hospital.

The driver remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, just around 6 pm last evening a woman was struck down by a motor car in the vicinity of Success Public Road, East Bank Demarara. She passed away. The police are investigating both accidents.