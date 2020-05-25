GECOM needs to clear the air as often as necessary on the recount

Dear Editor,

Having observed the varying perspectives put forward by the political parties as to what the National Recount exercise entails the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has the responsibility to ensure the society is knowledgeable of events as they unfold. The agency cannot afford to wait until the process is ending then to attempt to deliver to people an understanding of the result or a final result that can contrast completely to the narrative(s) out there. They must seek to do this periodically. They owe that to society.

As often as a misrepresentation is made just as often it has to be debunked. GECOM should not be giving the public the perception that it doesn’t care about the impact of public perception on its processes for that is a major contributing factor influencing where we are right now. All that is being said, right and wrong, impact the credibility of GECOM and its officers and the credibility of the process.

It is dishonest for any political party or its agent to stand in the media centre at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the National Recount is being conducted, and argue that the exercise falls under the Representation of the People Act. This position is being repeated ad nauseam, seemingly with no regard for the evidence, and in some quarters accepted as the truth. The gazetted Order guiding this recount is clear that the exercise is being conducted under Article 162 of the Constitution and Section 22 of the Elections Law (Amendment) Act of 2000.

GECOM has a responsibility to put the information out, repeat same whenever necessary, and let the public discern whose truth is consistent with the agency’s. Anything outside of this is creating the chaotic environment we have because few know or could recall. Also, it is not for both sides to determine that they have won, it is for GECOM to determine who has won. GECOM is the sole arbiter in this process, not the PPP, not the APNU+AFC, not any other party but GECOM.

The conduct of any exercise is impacted by the laws and conditions governing its activities. Effort(s) in misrepresenting these are injurious to the exercise and the people who will be impacted by the outcome. Where each side continues to peddle their truths there is only one truth and that truth is GECOM.

And whereas some media houses see responsibility in making known the laws and conditions guiding the process as they cover statements pertaining to the activities, others are content to report what they are told. GECOM should recognise this and the vital role it could play here in maintaining some semblance of order. By not immediately addressing falsehoods the agency adds to the chaos and confusion in society.

Another layer has been added to the confusion i.e. “fake fraud.” Fraud is fraud. To the extent where the Order facilitates the examination of any allegation (numerical and observatory) these cannot be ignored. It is the process that determines the numbers and, in this situation, where sides are dissatisfied every element needs to be scrutinised with a view of correcting all deficiencies in the future.

Noted also is the threat that there “has to be consequences” for providing evidence to support claims of alleged irregularities. GECOM Chair Claudette Singh is in order in her charge that “he who asserts must prove.” Opportunity must be given to those who accused to present their evidence to the Commission.

People have short and/or convenient memory. Some may now be tuning in for the first time or after a long time. Then there is the constant effort to distort or create different perspectives of what the reality is. Where the parties are saying something different and their supporters are likely to believe what they say GECOM has a responsibility to remind the nation of the truth. In instances such as these GECOM needs to clear the air as often as necessary and as often as misinformation is being repeated.

It is GECOM that shoulders primary responsibility to reiterate the laws governing this exercise and what the Order entails. For democracy to stand this agency cannot fail. Critical to the success of the process is the truth being told, and as often as possible, particularly in our environment of heightened ethnic tension, distrust, alternative facts and division.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis