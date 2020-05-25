Dear Editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic and life, in general, has been challenging recently for many of us. A major effect is a toll on our mental health. After finding myself struggling for a few days, I did some research and came across some wonderful mental health apps. I was not even aware that such things existed. I have since downloaded a few on my phone and they have been a lifesaver.

I would like to share a few since I am sure others may be facing the same issue. “What’s up” is my favourite mental health app. It is free and uses Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT) methods for addressing Depression, Anxiety, and Stress. It originates out of New Zealand and there is an associated website. A great feature is the positive and negative habit trackers. It can be programmed for your specific needs and caters for issues associated with teenagers.

Other great apps include Quit That, Mind Shift, Self Help for Anxiety Management, Cognitive Behaviour Therapy Thought Record Diary, eMoods, Happify, Mood Tools, Life Sum, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Coach, Breathe to Relax and Headspace. All are free except for Headspace.

The apps can be easily downloaded to an IOS or Android device and help is immediately available. Whilst they do not substitute fully for a certified therapist they can be used to assist greatly in mental health management.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)