The Lady Jaguars, Guyana’s fact or fiction

The article “Guyana reaps rich rewards for investment,” which was published on the website of the world governing body, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Thursday May 21st, has ignited a fierce debate on the actualities of an often contentious programme – the Lady Jaguars.

The article, which was heralded within the corridors of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and features quotes from the GFF President as well as its Technical Director, lauds the entity’s investment in the female game, a venture which started in 2016 following the arrival of Englishman Ian Greenwood.

According to the article, “The start of Guyana’s progression dates back some four years with the arrival of current Technical Director Ian Greenwood, and the national roll-out of a female-targeted grassroots campaign. Soon after came Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) first Women’s Development Officer, Tricia Munroe, such an appointment being a central part of a national football development strategy. 2018 proved to be even more significant with a women’s national league held and the international senior women’s programme re-launched. The nation also hosted matches in qualifiers for the Concacaf Women’s Championship.”