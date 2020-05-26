Chateau Margot accident victim identified as mother of three

The woman who died on Sunday night after she was struck down by a motor car as she attempted to cross the Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara Public Road has been identified as a mother of three.

Zalima Subrattie called Patsy, 61, had been living in Venezuela and was temporarily residing at Pigeon Island Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.

The Police in a statement yesterday said that the fatal accident occurred just after 6.15 pm.

The motor car bearing licence number PKK 9991 and driven by a special constable was proceeding east along the northern lane on the northern carriageway way on the Chateau Margot Public Road. The driver told police that he was changing lanes in order to overtake a vehicle when he noticed Subrattie step off the median.

“He then tried to swerve left to avoid a collision but the right side front of his vehicle collided with her causing her to fall on to the road surface where she received injuries about her body,” the police report said.

Following the collision, an ambulance arrived on the scene and paramedics pronounced the woman dead after examining her. She was removed from the scene by the Lyken Funeral Parlour where her body is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test returned negative and the driver was placed in police custody.

The woman’s sister, Shafinaz Gulmoidan told this newspaper that her sister was returning home after spending the day with her observing Eid.

The family said they are seeking a thorough investigation as a member of the force is involved in the accident and they would like to see justice served.

The woman and her husband had returned to Guyana for a funeral several months ago but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions they were unable to return to Venezuela.