Friendship coconut vendor dies after fall from tree

A 49-year-old coconut vendor died on Sunday after falling from a coconut tree at Friendship, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Albert Moffatt, of Vigilance Squatting Area, was picking coconuts on Sunday when he fell from more than 15 feet high to the ground. According to police, at just around 8am, neighbours heard a sudden crashing sound coming from the direction where Mofatt was picking coconuts. Nearby community members rushed towards the base of the tree, where Mofatt was seen lying motionless.