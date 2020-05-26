MoTP defends Granger’s security detail

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) has defended the security escort availed to President David Granger saying that it is determined by the Special Protective Service

In a statement on Saturday, MoTP was responding to a letter by Kit Nascimento in that day’s edition of the Guyana Times.

The letter was also carried in that day’s edition of Stabroek News under the headline `Granger has avoided stating he will accept recount result and is not innocent of this attempt to force rigged election on country’. MoTP made no reference to the letter carried in Stabroek News.