Republic Bank facing new complaints over deductions from accounts

Some Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited customers are once again speaking out about the deduction of significant sums of money from their accounts and unsatisfactory explanations from the bank.

In recent years Republic Bank has been grappling with operational issues, including unauthorised deductions from accounts for alleged online transactions, and money being mysteriously credited to accounts, all of which have prompted customers to complain. Up to February, the bank was faced with numerous objections by customers over deductions after it announced that transactions done between last November and December were being belatedly processed. It was also forced to reimburse customers last year due to fraudulent activities on its VISA debit cards.

Customer Service Specialist Raynol Narine, speaking on behalf of the bank, yesterday told this newspaper that customers should contact their respective bank branch and give the bank the opportunity to investigate the matter and any particular issues. As for persons who have complained and received no sort of explanation for their losses, he said that “any person having these types of issues should make contact with the bank and have the matters investigated.”