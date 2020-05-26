Jamaican mother found dead by 4-year-old son

(Jamaica Star) When Nadine Williamson’s four-year-old son was sent by his grandmother to giver her the cell phone because someone wanted to talk to her, he had no idea that her lifeless body was under the sheet.

The boy, not understanding the enormity of the situation, exclaimed: “No man, mommy dead,” having made efforts to wake her.

Sadly, he was correct. Police said that Williamson, 30, was a domestic worker who lived in Berry Hill, Irish Town with her two sons – a four- and a seven-year-old, was stabbed to death on Thursday. A motive for the killing has not been disclosed and neither have the circumstances of the murder been revealed.

“When me mada come back alive me a guh come back up here,” the four-year-old reportedly told relatives before leaving the yard with his father.

SHOCKING DISCOVERY

Natalie Williamson, Nadine’s sister, told THE STAR that the shocking discovery of her came after a friend reached out to their mother to indicate that she was not getting through to Nadine’s phone.

“My mother phone ring and it was one of her friends saying she’s calling Nadine phone and and nah get her. She tell my mother to tell Nadine to answer the phone,” Natalie recalled.

Nadine resides in a separate unit in the same yard with other family members.

“Mommy send di phone with him fi go give him mada. When him go up there, him a call har and she nah answer. The poor little boy then come out and seh ‘no man, mommy dead man.’ My son run off and go up there go look and then we realise seh Nadine dead. It’s very tragic,” Natalie said.

She says her sister was a ‘go-getter’ who gave her all for her sons.

“Nadine nice, man. Everybody know har. She love her children dem. Nadine is a good girl… She work hard for her kids. She always have a little smile and she nuh mek yuh know weh she a go through. She not even beg people. A Nadine alone with her kids,” Natalie said.

The sudden death has been a hard blow for the family.

“We bawl! My mother have high blood pressure and diabetes. It just really hard on the family. Me mada tek it hard! She seh har foot did a cramp har and she faint weh. More time she just cry out! It’s really wicked. Me a the only child leave back and it’s like a burden,” Natalie said, as she burst into tears.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told THE STAR yesterday that “the Irish Town police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of Williamson’s death. Up to press time yesteday, the CCU said it could not indicate whether or not anyone has been arrested and charged for her killing.