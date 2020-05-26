West Indies Test players resume training in Barbados

(CWI) Members of the West Indies Test team returned to training yesterday at Kensington Oval. After an extended period away from the nets – due to the lockdown, captain Jason Holder and several team-mates took to pitch with an eye on the upcoming tour of England.

The skipper was joined by Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks – all of whom played in the last Test match against Afghanistan in India last December. Another Test player, Raymon Reifer also participated. They were under the guidance of West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, as well as several coaches from the Barbados Cricket Association.

The initiative to get back to training has been given local Government approval, with strict protocols of social distancing, observing the guidelines as set out by the authorities and conducted behind closed doors. Other players are expected resume training later this week as Cricket West Indies (CWI) continues dialogue with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the proposed tour which is expected to feature three Test matches.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI gave an update of the discussions.

“From where we sit at the moment, based on the information we have, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point,” said Grave.

“Our board meeting is on May 28. If the tour has to take place, by the start of June we would need to have the board approval and support by then in order to get the charter flight logistics in place and select the players. We are in the final stages of discussions with the ECB and they are in the final stages of finalising their plans in order to get the UK Government and ECB board support.”