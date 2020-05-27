Former Kitty resident dies in NY after COVID-19 infection

An overseas-based Guyanese nurse aid is among those who have died in the United States after being infected with the novel coronavirus disease.

Helen Monah, 58, formerly of Dowding Street, Kitty, died at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.

According to the brother of the deceased, Charles Monah, she contracted the virus on or about March 15th. He explained that she started to experience seasonal flu symptoms, which manifested as mild aggressive symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches.