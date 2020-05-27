Four days to go, 1,049 boxes still for counting -Nandlall says COVID task force holding GECOM to ransom

As the scheduled 25 days for the National Recount swiftly draws to an end, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has gone silent on the way forward.

Currently there are four days and 1,049 boxes left to be recounted. Meeting this deadline would require the recount teams to process in excess of 260 boxes per day; these teams have not been able to amass a daily total of 90 on any of the 21 days that have so far elapsed.

Yesterday, a total of 84 boxes were processed. According to GECOM spokesperson Yolanda Ward that number included 19 from District Three, 15 from District Four, 21 from District Six, 10 from District Seven, 10 from District Eight and nine from District Nine.