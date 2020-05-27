GHRA urges removal of mining from essential services

Stating that it stands in solidarity with all interior communities, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is calling for mining to be removed from the list of “essential services” in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus in those areas which are close to the Brazil as the neighbouring country is being ravaged by the disease.

Mining is among the industries granted conditional exemptions from COVID-19 restrictions currently in place. The rationale for this decision, particularly given the efforts to limit movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has not been made public.

In a statement recognising the devastating effects of the pandemic on neighbouring Brazil, the GHRA on Saturday expressed concern that increased COVID-19 cases in interior locations close to the border with Brazil have been linked to mining activity.