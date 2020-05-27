Granger urges Guyanese to await declaration of results

Continuing to perform the functions of President in a caretaker capacity, President David Granger in his address to mark Guyana’s 54th anniversary of independence yesterday has called on Guyanese to await the declaration of results from the March 2nd general elections.

“I urge you, also, to await the declaration of the results of the General and Regional Elections which were held on 2nd March. The Elections Commission, which is the sole authority charged with administering the elections in accordance with our Constitution, has responded in an orderly and lawful manner to the challenges which have arisen”, Granger said in his address.

Interestingly, Granger made no mention of the national recount of votes currently underway. The recount is intended to settle a controversy which erupted after the Returning Officer of District Four was accused of rigging elections to enable Granger to be sworn in again.